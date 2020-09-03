Amazon opens largest logistics center in Brazil

Since arriving in the country about a year ago, Amazon Prime has made life easier for its subscribers by delivering different types of products faster than conventional, sometimes with deliveries within two days after confirmation. payment.

Now, to better serve its customers and try to further streamline its deliveries, Amazon has announced the opening of its fifth logistics center in Brazil, located in the city of Cajamar – metropolitan region of São Paulo. The unit, from now on, becomes the largest company in operation in the country, with an area of ​​100 thousand square meters.

The news was shared today, September 3, and, according to Amazon, it will meet the demands of customers who already have fast deliveries, that is, those who are subscribers to the service.

Alex Szapiro, responsible for Amazon in Brazil, also pointed out that the opening of the logistics center will be even better because, in addition to improving customer service, it will also generate new jobs in the region: “Amazon is excited to expand our logistics operations in São Paulo region, generating additional jobs and increasing our capacity to deal with the extraordinary growth that we have registered in Brazil. ”

This will be Amazon’s fourth logistics center in the state of São Paulo. The only one located outside the state of São Paulo is in Pernambuco, in the city of Cabo Santo Agostinho, and was opened in 2019 to serve the states located in the northeast region of the country.

Amazon Prime subscription

For R $ 9.90 per month, Amazon Prime subscription includes several company products, such as Prime Video, for streaming movies and series; Amazon Music, for music streaming; Prime Reading, for book and magazine services; Prime Gaming, which offers free game content and game offers; and the fast delivery service with free shipping from your online store.

In addition, along with some of these services, the company also offers Amazon Music Unlimited – with a larger collection of songs – Kindle Unlimited – which also offers a larger catalog to its subscribers – and the recently launched Amazon Channels, which is linked to Prime Video. However, each of these products has a separate subscription to Amazon Prime



