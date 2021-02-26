Amazon offers up to 40% discount on HQ’s

Comics have won fans around the world. With more than 100 years since the release of the genre, the good plots, characters and graphic resources have attracted demanding readers and increasingly interesting stories. Whether to spend time or as a hobby, the comic books, Graphic Novels and Manga are excellent entertainment for the most varied audiences.

From Marvel heroes, such as those of the famous superhero team Avengers and the Mutants X-Men, to real-life stories, like from Iranian Marjane Satrapi and former Beatles band member, on Amazon’s website you can find titles with up to 40% discount.

If you are looking for a title to cross off your reading list or looking for something new to read, but don’t want to spend that much, check out the list of Graphic Novels, Comics and Manga on sale that we have separated for you. Check out.

HQ Thanos Vs. Hulk, Hardcover, Jim Starlin

Manga Dragon Ball Vol. 15, Akira Toriyama

HQ Paul Is Dead – When The Beatles Lost Mccartney, Hardcover, Paolo Baron

HQ The Legacy of Jupiter, Hardcover, Mark Millar

HQ Absolute Carnage. Bloody Tales Volume 2, Saladin Ahmed