Amazon now sells prescription drugs in the U.S.

Selling prescription-controlled drugs over the internet is Amazon’s newest business, which launched its first online pharmacy on Tuesday (17). The novelty is only available in the United States, at this first moment, and for the time being it is not expected to reach other countries.

Amazon Pharmacy, as it was named, allows you to search and compare drug prices via computer and in the mobile app, including generic and branded versions, of different dosages and formats. The platform also allows consumers to check the normal values ​​of products, prices for Prime customers and discounts for those who use health insurance. Medicines sold only

According to the retailer, the online pharmacy also has a customer service sector that operates 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Through the virtual store itself or by telephone, it is possible to ask questions with experienced pharmacists regarding the drugs sold on the platform.

It is worth remembering that Jeff Bezos’ company entered the drug delivery business two years ago, when it acquired the distributor PillPack, in a negotiation of US $ 753 million. Now, with the country facing a new wave of covid-19 cases, it can establish itself even more quickly in the health sector, offering to buy drugs without leaving home.

Amazon Prime subscribers will benefit

Users of the online commerce giant’s Prime service will be entitled to some advantages when shopping at Amazon’s pharmacy. Among the benefits are free delivery within two days and medicines with reduced prices, provided that the purchase is not made with insurance discounts.

They will also be able to take advantage of discounts reaching 40% in branded medicines and up to 80% in generic medicines, in face-to-face purchases in more than 50 thousand partner pharmacies of the retailer, spread throughout the American territory.



