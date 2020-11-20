Amazon Music: X-Ray comes with details about the songs

Amazon Music has recently added several new features, this week we have already announced the arrival of podcasts to the service and now more improvements are coming with X-Ray, which is now available within Amazon’s main music application. Check out how to use the novelty and everything that changes with it.

The novelty was already present in Prime Video, when the names of actors on the scene appear when pausing a series or movie being played, but now it is also available on Amazon Music. With it, just touch the X-Ray indicator in the lower area to open more information about the current song.

On the screen that appears in the second screenshot we can see who is singing, producers, composers and many other information about those responsible for creating the music. But that’s not all: by tapping on the name of one of the performers you are taken directly to his page in the app, allowing you to find out much more about who they are and what other songs they have released.

Some songs even include playlists where they appear prominently, which can be very interesting for discovering similar tracks.

X-Ray is now available for “tens of millions of songs” according to Amazon, but is expected to arrive for many more soon.



