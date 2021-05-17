Amazon Music Unlimited Gets Free Upgrade To HD Audio

Amazon Music: Shortly after Apple brought support for high-quality music on its music service, Amazon announced a major breakthrough for Music Unlimited. As of today (17), subscribers of the platform can make a free upgrade to the Music HD plan, which brings HD sound.

The novelty is clearly a move by the company to retain users after the arrival of Hi-Fi sound for Apple Music. With the change, users of Amazon Music Unlimited will be able to perform a free upgrade to the HD plan and enjoy a catalog of 70 million songs with 850Kbps transmission at 16 bits and 44.1kHz.

Support for high-quality audio on Amazon’s service is only available on the Music HD subscription, which was launched abroad in 2019, but never made it to Brazil. Music Unlimited can be subscribed in our country for values ​​starting at R $ 16.90 per month, with a free three-month trial.

Music HD was available out there for $ 15 a month, with a promotional value of $ 13 for Amazon Prime subscribers. With the upgrade, the service now practically costs $ 10 a month, which is the price of the Unlimited version internationally.

However, as Amazon is offering a free upgrade to the Music HD subscription, Brazilians were not awarded the offer. Currently, the free upgrade is only available to Music Unlimited subscribers in the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, France, Italy and Spain.