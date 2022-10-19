Amazon Music Presents Kendrick Lamar’s “The Big Steppers Tour” Live on October 22

Amazon Music will broadcast a sold-out show in Paris as part of Kendrick Lamar‘s “The Big Steppers Tour”.

Fans of Kendrick Lamar will be able to see the show exclusively on Prime Video on October 22 at 14:00 Eastern time. The show will also be available on the Amazon Music Twitch channel and in the Amazon Music app on mobile devices. The stream will also feature sets by Tanna Leone from pgLang and singer Baby Kim, winner of the Grammy Award. After the exclusive live broadcast, the performance will also be available on demand on Prime Video.

“When I was a kid from the west side of Compton, hearing “Good Kid, m.A.A.d city” for the first time and seeing Kendrick’s path from local hero to global superstar, I lit a fire for which I am always grateful. It showed me that no matter where you start in life, hard work and dedication will get you to where you hope and what you dream of,” says Tim Hinshaw, head of R&B and hip—hop at Amazon Music.

“Now, 10 years later, it’s almost poetic that two kids from the same city with similar but different dreams have landed in Paris to celebrate not only this album, but also Kendrick’s latest revolutionary album, Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers. We are honored to sponsor this tour and present this show to fans around the world,” adds Hinshaw.

“We are thrilled to be working with Kendrick Lamar, one of the most influential and innovative artists of my generation, and pgLang to collaborate on Amazon for this grand entertainment event,” says Alaina Bartels, head of Talent Synergy & Specials, Amazon Studios. “We continue to be a home for talent and create special opportunities for our clients around the world to experience their impressive creativity.”

Kendrick Lamar’s international tour has already passed through North America and is currently making stops in Europe, the UK and Australia, and will then end in New Zealand on December 16 and 17.