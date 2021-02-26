Amazon Music expands ‘coverage’!

Amazon’s Spotify rival digital music service Amazon Music has expanded its coverage to two more platforms. The official app of Amazon Music for Google’s smart TV platforms Google TV and Android TV has been released. The service is available in 12 countries, including the USA.

Amazon Music can be used by music fans in the USA, UK, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, India, Japan and Australia.

Amazon Music arrives on Google’s smart TV platforms

The good news announced by Amazon means that Amazon Music can work on all Android TV supported devices. Among these devices; smart TVs, set-top boxes, game consoles and speakers.

Unlimited subscribers will be able to listen to more than 70 million songs as well as thousands of song stations and playlists through these devices. Amazon Prime members, on the other hand, will be able to own nearly two million tracks, more than 1,000 playlists and song stations at no extra cost.

Those who do not have a Prime or Unlimited subscription can only have the app with the ad version of the Amazon Music service. Although currently Amazon Music is not as popular as Spotify, YouTube Music and other competitors; The company is working intensively to adopt its service to users.

