Amazon May Buy MGM Studio For $ 9 Billion

Amazon has started negotiations to acquire the legendary Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer film studio, MGM. According to the Variety website, talks are already underway and the offer is around US $ 9 billion, an amount considered acceptable by both parties.

In a financial crisis a few years ago, MGM officially declared itself for sale in 2020, attracting buyers that include other technology companies. The company founded by Jeff Bezos, however, would have been the first to take an additional step and put an offer on the table.

Also according to the website, the negotiation is carried out directly by the chairman of MGM, Kevin Ulrich, and the head of the Prime Video and Amazon Studios division, Mike Hopkins.

What does she take home?

If in fact it incorporates the studio, Amazon can acquire a generous catalog for the streaming platform, in addition to becoming an important piece in the film industry by stopping production and / or distribution of franchises such as James Bond, Rocky, Robocop, Tomb Raider and The Pink Panther, among other properties.

The Handmaid’s Tale series is another important name that would become the company. MGM has been in the business since the 1920s and also includes the cable television channel Epix, which would be included in the acquisition. For now, the two sides involved in the rumor have not commented on the case.