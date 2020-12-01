Amazon macOS verdict: software developers delighted

Leading cloud systems provider Amazon has taken the step to delight developers for macOS. According to the news, users who can use Windows and Linux on the cloud will also gain support for the Apple side.

Amazon Web Services, called AWS, offers cloud-based server and software support worldwide. AWS, which is preferred by many developers and companies, also offers users a free trial.

Amazon services will also be available on macOS

In the announcement made by Amazon, it was stated that the EC2 Mac Mini system with Intel Core i7 processor was put into use. This will increase improvements to platforms such as iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch and Apple TV. Because the software of these systems can only be made on macOS. Many software developers were focusing on Android development because they do not own a Mac.

The macOS features used from Amazon servers include a 6-core i7 processor, 3.2 GHz base operating speed and 4.6 GHz turbo boost speed. However, 32 GB of RAM is also waiting for users. It is stated that the operations on the server will be more economical than buying a new Mac.

It was stated that EC2 Mac instances can be run for 24 hours with a license made by Apple. However, users can use Amazon Virtual Private Cloud, Amazon Elastic Block, Amazon Elastic Load Balancer, etc. will be able to use such systems.

In 2021, Apple states that Mac Mini models with M1 processors will be used in Amazon.



