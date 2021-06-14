Amazon Luna: Prime Members Will Be Able To Test New Game Streaming

Amazon has confirmed yet another service offer for this year’s Prime Day, in the next edition of the store’s special date with discounts and news for members of the company’s subscription combo.

During June 21st and 22nd, all Prime subscribers will be able to sign up for a free one-week trial period at Luna, in addition to acquiring platform control and a discounted Fire TV streaming device. However, the novelty is limited to regions that already support the cloud game streaming service.

Announced in September 2020, Luna is currently only available for those who have received an invitation or have a Fire TV. It works on a variety of devices, including PCs and Android or iOS devices, under a monthly subscription of $5.99. The transaction competes directly against other rival platforms such as Google Stadia and Microsoft xCloud.

Limited release

Remember that, at least for now, Amazon Luna is restricted to the United States. At least for the time being, there is still no forecast of expansion of services to other regions. For more information, see the platform’s official page.

Prime Day is confirmed for Brazil, with offers for 48 hours in the most different sectors of the online store.