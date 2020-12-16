Amazon Luna: game streaming arrives on Android

Amazon Luna is expanding the game streaming service to Android devices. The news was revealed by Raghu Chiravuri, product manager for the platform, in a video published on social networks last Tuesday (15).

According to the executive, a previous version of the platform made available only to owners of certain models of smartphones from Google, Samsung and OnePlus. After testing, it will be released to all Android users.

During the announcement, it was also revealed that access to Amazon Luna will be through the Google Chrome browser. Apparently, this was an option to circumvent the policies imposed by the Play Store.

The initial platform subscription gives you access to an extensive library of games with 1080p image quality at 60 frames per second (fps). In addition to the Luna Controller, players will be able to use the Xbox One and PlayStation 4 controls.

For now, Amazon Luna is only available to the American public. So far, there is no information on when the game streaming service will arrive in Brazil.

More about Amazon Luna

Launched in October 2020, Amazon Luna competes with Microsoft xCloud, Google Stadia and Nvidia GeForce Now. Thus, it allows you to play several games directly from the cloud, without the need for a console or a “PC gamer”.

So, the player just needs the Luna Controller or a controller with a bluetooth connection to enjoy the titles. In addition, the subscription in the United States has an affordable price of US $ 5.99 – about R $ 30.

Finally, the library features several AAA games. Among them are Resident Evil 7, Control, Grid and Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons. In the future, the platform should receive the releases Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and Immortals Fenyx Rising.



