Amazon Luna: Every Free Game with Prime (July 2022)

Originally revealed in 2020 and made available to a select group of people, Amazon Luna officially launched on March 1, 2022 in the United States. A cloud-based service, Amazon Luna offers subscribers an opportunity to stream a curated selection of games, with its library being divided into channels that each come with their own monthly price.

Besides the channels, Amazon Luna also grants Prime subscribers access to a handful of free games per month; at the moment, it looks like four titles will be the standard, although some temporary surprises might be included. Since Amazon Luna requires a stable internet connection to work, with 10 Mbps being the recommended speed, Prime owners can test out the service using these titles before looking into the platform’s channels. It also helps that Amazon Luna’s free games lineup is pretty good.

Amazon Luna’s Free Games With Prime From July 1 – July 31

SkateBIRD

Release Date September 16, 2021 Developer Glass Bottom Games Genre Sports Metacritic PC Score 63 Amazon Luna Channel Family

For July 2022, Amazon Prime subscribers can stream Luna’s SkateBIRD, which is part of the family channel. Boasting a puntastic title, this charming extreme sports game delivers exactly what its title promises: skateboarding but with birds instead of Tony Hawk. Over the course of a few open levels, players direct their adorable fowl as they complete challenges, talk to other birds who give out quests, and find unlockables.

Mechanically, SkateBIRD does not quite reach the heights of the subgenre’s greatest creations, but the gameplay is just about fun enough to overshadow the game’s frustrating moments. That said, this title excels in one area: customization. SkateBIRD gives players a wide range of bird types and cosmetic options so they can create a skateboarder that is wholly their own.

Mega Man 11

Release Date October 2, 2018 Developer Capcom Genre Platform Metacritic Switch Score 79 Amazon Luna Channel Luna+

Capcom does not often release a new Mega Man game, but when the company decides to brush off the franchise for a fresh romp, the entries tend to deliver. When it comes to gameplay, Mega Man 11 does not deviate far from the beaten path for the series – the platforming is still responsive and difficult, the Robot Masters are challenging puzzles that need to be deciphered, and Doctor Wily is still the worst (and best).

While not a departure for the license, Mega Man 11 still succeeds in feeling like a natural progression of its predecessors, be it through the implementation of the Double Gear system or the game’s stylish visuals. Any gamer with an Amazon Prime subscription should jump onto Amazon Luna to test out this modern interpretation of a video game icon.

Castlevania Anniversary Collection

Release Date May 15, 2019 Developer Konami Genre Action-Platformer Metacritic PC Score 80 Amazon Luna Channel Retro, Luna+ Games Included Castlevania Castlevania 2: Simon’s Quest Castlevania 3: Dracula’s Curse Super Castlevania 4 Castlevania: The Adventure Castlevania 2: Belmont’s Revenge Castlevania Bloodlines Kid Dracula

Now, this is a compilation that might bring back nostalgic memories for those who spent their childhoods traversing Dracula’s castles. Konami’s Castlevania Anniversary Collection packages together the earliest entries in the influential action franchise, which naturally means the game list includes some of the best titles of all time.

Even if not everything included is worth playing, the compilation’s highlights contain timeless gameplay, brilliant level design, and haunting visuals that hold up pretty well. Castlevania, Castlevania 3: Dracula’s Curse, and Super Castlevania 4 are must-play action-platformers, while Castlevania Bloodlines and Kid Dracula are well above average.

Overcooked 2

Release Date August 7, 2018 Developers Team 17 Genre Co-Op Sim Metacritic PC Score 81 Amazon Luna Channel Luna+

Feel like running a kitchen and a couple of friendships into the ground? Then Overcooked 2 is the game to play. Building upon the rock solid foundations of its predecessor, which is available as part of Amazon Luna’s Family channel, the sequel mainly adds variety to the basic formula, including a wider range of obstacles to make levels more unique from one another.

Overcooked 2 is a game that should be played in co-op, which is possible using Amazon Luna’s Luna Couch feature, as most of the fun comes from trying to co-ordinate orders with friends.

Luna Games That Were Previously Free With Prime

This section maintains a record of all the Amazon Luna games that have been free with Prime since the service’s launch on March 1, 2022. Assuming repeats are avoided, these upcoming titles are unlikely to be free again in the future:

Month Free Games June 2022 Far Cry 4 Gold Edition Beach Buggy Racing 2: Hot Wheels Edition Lumines Remastered Bloodrayne 2: Terminal Cut Moving Out May 2022 Ride 4 Ghostrunner Monster Truck Championship: Rebel Hunter Edition Metal Slug 3 April 2022 The King of Fighters ’98: Ultimate Match Final Edition Amnesia Rebirth Tracks – Toybox Edition Mortal Shell March 2022 Devil May Cry 5 Phogs! Flashback: 25th Anniversary Observer: System Redux Immortals Fenyx Rising Gold Edition (March 8 – 14)

