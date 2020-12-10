Amazon Logistics arrives in Brazil and clashes

Seeking to rely less and less on other carriers without completely replacing them, Amazon is preparing to launch a major competitor in Brazil for Correios, Loggi and others with Amazon Logistics, a network of small independent delivery companies. to act on your behalf. The strategy is similar to that of the Free Market, which reduced its dependence on the state company from 90% to 20% in three years.

For now, Jeff Bezos’ company calls service providers in São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Belo Horizonte and Brasília. “With low initial costs, integrated demand and access to Amazon’s technology and logistics expertise, this is an opportunity to build and develop a successful parcel delivery business,” he argues.

Dedicating an investment of R $ 45 thousand, which corresponds to the “opening of legal entities and permits, professional services such as accountant and lawyer fees, purchase of supplies (such as laptops), recruitment costs (such as job advertisements, drug tests and driver training), in addition to travel for training the owner if necessary “, those interested do not need to have experience in logistics and will have support whenever necessary, he points out.

“We are looking for hands-on leaders who are passionate about setting up and coordinating delivery networks,” he adds.

“Delivering smiles”

In this first moment, only invited candidates can register by email, since, according to Amazon, “this is a highly competitive program with a limited number of places available.” Work history, education and financial data are part of the analyzes, and the return to the request to join the initiative can occur in a period of four to eight weeks, when an initial interview will be held with those selected.

Monthly revenue of R $ 150 thousand to R $ 350 thousand, with profits between R $ 12 thousand and R $ 22 thousand, for owners who operate with 20 to 40 delivery vans, are estimates reported by the giant. “If you love creating and working with multiple teams, start your own business as an Amazon Logistics partner, delivering smiles to several customers in your region,” he invites.

Both it and the Free Market must participate in the privatization process of the Post Office.



