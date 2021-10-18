Amazon Launches Prime Video Store for Movie Rentals

Amazon announced this Monday (18) the launch of the Prime Video Store in Brazil. The service offers movie rentals that are not available in streaming. The model is similar to that adopted on platforms like Google Play and NOW.

Initially, according to Amazon, major productions from studios such as Sony, NBCUniversal/Universal Pictures, Paramount Pictures, Lionsgate, Digital Sofa, Telefilms, Imagem Filmes and Under the Milky Way will be part of the store. Available titles include Spiral: The Legacy of Mortal Games, Man in the Dark 2, A Quiet Place Part 2, and GI Joe Origins: Snake Eyes.

The service can be used both by Prime customers and non-subscribers and will work as follows: the user will have up to 30 days to watch the rented title, but as soon as it is played, the customer will have up to 48 hours to finish the movie.

How to access

Prices vary for each movie and can range from $6.90 to $24.90. To access the Prime Video Store, simply enter the Prime Video app via smart TVs, Amazon Fire Stick, smartphone or any compatible device.