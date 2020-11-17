Amazon launches online pharmacy service in the US

US e-commerce giant Amazon has begun offering online pharmacy service where prescription drugs can be purchased in the US.

In the statement made by the company, it was stated that customers can safely buy their prescription drugs from Amazon without leaving home. In the statement, it was stated that the service called “Amazon Pharmacy” allows customers to do all of their pharmacy transactions via desktop or mobile devices.

In this context, it was noted that customers can securely add insurance information, manage prescriptions and specify payment options through the profile they created.

In the statement, it was emphasized that a prescription is required from the licensed health service center in order to receive the drugs, and it was stated that the ordered drugs will be delivered in packaged form to the address preferred by the customers. It is stated that Amazon Prime members will be given free delivery in two days, and Prime members will receive a discount of up to 80 percent on uninsured payments.

In the news in the US press, it was noted that Amazon’s pharmacy service will increase the competition with Walgreens and CVS, one of the country’s major pharmacy chains. It was stated that the said pharmacy service provides the opportunity for customers to compare prices when purchasing drugs.

Following the announcement, there was an upward movement in Amazon’s shares traded on the New York stock market, while the shares of US pharmacy chains were lost. Shares of CVS, the country’s largest pharmacy chain, fell more than 7 percent, while Walgreens’ shares fell more than 9 percent.

The first step of Amazon’s online pharmacy initiative was taken in 2018 when it bought the internet pharmacy PillPack for $ 750 million.



