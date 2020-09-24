Amazon launches new products and services this Thursday

On Thursday (24), Amazon held an event to announce new devices and services of the brand. Between Alexa, Echo and Ring, we list the main ads of the company. Check out:

Echo, Echo Dot and Echo Dot with clock

The company’s new smart speakers will be sold in Brazil and already have an official price:

Echo: R $ 749

Echo Dot: R $ 399

Echo Dot with watch: R $ 499

Pre-order starts today and the devices will be available for delivery in 2020.

New Echo

The new Echo has a spherical design, Dolby Stereo sound including a three-inch woofer and two tweeters. The device adapts to the acoustics of the environment and automatically adjusts the audio. In addition, for the first time, Echo arrives with an integrated smart home hub compatible with Zigbee and low-energy Bluetooth.

The Echo Dot keeps the same shape as the big brother, but with a 1.6 inch speaker with frontal direction. The new Echo Dot with clock has an LED display to see temperature, timers or alarms.

Echo Show 10

The new Echo Show 10 will be sold in Brazil for R $ 1,899 in black. You can register on the Amazon website to be notified when the product is available.

Thanks to a swivel base, the new Echo Show 10’s 10-inch HD display moves with you as you walk, keeping the screen always visible. In addition, when the device spins, its woofer and tweeters also move.



