Amazon Launches New Fire HD 10 and Fire HD 10 Kids Tablets

Amazon recently introduced new tablets in the Fire line, bringing major improvements over previous products in the series, including thinner edges and extra memory. The main models revealed by the company are Fire HD 10 and Fire HD 10 Plus, in addition to versions aimed at children.

As the name implies, the Fire HD 10 is a tablet with a 10-inch screen and Full HD resolution. Inside, the device has an eight-core processor and 3 GB of RAM, in addition to a battery that delivers up to 12 hours of autonomy.

The more robust version has the same display, but has some extras in the hardware. The Fire HD 10 Plus has 4 GB of RAM and support for wireless charging in the Qi Charge standard.

Kids version

The Fire HD 10 Kids features a 10-inch screen with HD resolution. The model has as a differential a resistant cover and that has a stand to leave the device standing, in addition to the subscription of children’s content Amazon Kids +.

The company also introduced a Pro version of the Fire HD 10 Kids, which has the same hardware as the standard model. The difference of the product is in its software: the tablet is aimed at children up to 12 years old and has more content, including apps like Disney +, Spotify and the game Minecraft.

The two Kids editions of the Fire HD 10 tablet have YouTube pre-installed and ready to work, since the application can be used for studies. However, parents and guardians can block access to the platform through Amazon’s system.

Pricing and availability

With versions of 32 and 64 GB of storage, the Fire HD 10 will be launched by Amazon abroad for values ​​starting at US $ 150. The Plus version of the tablet hits the market at prices starting at US $ 180.

The Fire HD 10 Kids and 10 Kids Pro will launch for $ 199.99. For a limited time, Amazon will also offer a 30% discount to anyone who buys two devices in the line.

Amazon’s new tablets will hit the market on May 26.