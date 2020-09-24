Amazon launches new Echo with global design

During an event focused on hardware held today (24), Amazon unveiled the new generation of Echo, its smart device that works with Alexa. While the previous edition was a tower, the new version has a spherical design, including Echo Dots in a circular shape.

Costing $ 99.99, Amazon Echo has a fabric cover and the iconic blue working light is now at the base of the product. The new design comes with a better distribution of the speakers, which promises to improve the audio experience.

Inside, the product has an AZ1 Neural Edge chip, which improves its use in machine learning functions. The fourth generation of Echo also uses a local speech recognition module and does all the audio processing locally, which ensures more speed for Alexa to understand users’ requests.



