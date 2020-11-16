Amazon launches Heats Black Friday event with offers

Amazon started a lightning promotion last Tuesday (10) and anticipated Black Friday 2020 offers. On the website, you can find discounts in the most diverse retail segments, from home appliances to beauty items.

According to the company, the ads will be renewed daily and will be available for only 12 hours. It is worth mentioning that, during the “Heats Black Friday”, consumers will be able to buy some products up to 10x without interest.

How does Esquenta Bla’ck Friday work?

The event includes items from major brands such as LG, Dell, Positivo, Eletrolux, Oster, Xbox, PlayStation, Philips, and others. And unlike Prime Day, Esquenta Black Friday does not require consumers to subscribe to the Amazon Prime streaming service.

Among the offers launched, the highlight goes to e-books, with up to 70% discount and promotions in the “lightweight 3, pay 2” style for imported titles. Second, there are CDs and vinyl, which are 30% cheaper. Video games and electronics are also included in this list, with discounts of 20% and 15%, respectively.

However, the company warns on its website that the products may suffer price variations during the Heats Black Friday or while stocks last. So stay tuned when you make the purchase.

Check out some event discounts

iPhone XS Max 64GB: from R $ 5,449 for R $ 5,349;

Xiaomi Mi 10 Smartphone: from R $ 4,829 for R $ 4,346.10;

Samsung Wireless Quick Charger Pad II: from R $ 221.56 for R $ 188.32;

Amazfit T-Rex Smartwatch: from R $ 1,000 for R $ 899.00;

Lenovo IdeaPad notebook: from R $ 3,099 for R $ 2,999;

Acer Aspire 5 Notebook: from R $ 4,599 for R $ 4,399;

Monitor 23? Dell P23: from R $ 1,099 for R $ 959;

Multilaser SP220 Portable Speaker: from R $ 765.84 for R $ 557.10;

6L Electrolux Electric Pressure Cooker: from R $ 474.99 for R $ 412.99;

Book Eu Sou Malala, by Malala Yousafzai: from R $ 44.90 for R $ 22.40;

Book Marighella, by Mário Magalhães: from R $ 79.90 for R $ 51.94.



