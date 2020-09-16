Amazon launches exclusive discount coupons page

Amazon made available a page with dozens of coupons on products in its catalog, which can be used at will by customers, with exclusive offers for all audiences who want to take advantage of a good discount.

To purchase the discount coupon is very simple. Just go to the Amazon offers page and, when choosing your product, click on “highlight coupon”. Thus, a screen will appear to add the product to the cart and, when proceeding with all the steps of the order, the discount will be automatically applied on the purchase confirmation screen.

Below is a selection of items with coupons available on the website. Remembering that the catalog may change over the days, with new offers and products available.



