Amazon is astonishing with the number of employees!

Due to the corona virus, many companies had to lay off some of their employees. While aviation companies were the most affected by this process, small companies and tradesmen were also affected by this situation. However, as a result of their work, some companies have taken a share from this process and have grown positively. According to the latest information, Amazon has broken records with the number of employees it has recruited in recent months.

With special days such as Black Friday and Cyber ​​Monday coinciding with this month, many retailers had hired staff.

Amazon surprises with the number of employees it hires

As the discount days approach, many retail companies have hired additional staff. Some companies have recruited more staff in the process, but none have reached Amazon level. The company broke Walmart’s 20-year record by hiring more employees than any other company in history in less than a year.

Amazon, which has been on a recruitment craze for the last ten months, has added more than 427,300 employees. This number means 1,400 hires per day. Most of these personnel were recruited after June. The number of employees hired by Amazon since July is around 350,000. This means that around 2,800 personnel are hired per day. The total number of employees of the company is currently at the level of 1.2 million.

Moreover, these numbers do not include temporary employees (100,000) and delivery drivers (500,000) that Amazon hires for busy processes. Although the corona virus outbreak negatively affects many companies, Amazon is not one of them. With the closure of the stores, many people started to shop online. This has boosted the business of online retailers. Amazon noted that the bulk of hires are planned growth.

According to Jeff Bezos, getting a job at an industry-leading and excellent healthcare company has made more sense in this period of rising layoffs. Amazon broke the record with the number of employees hired this year. The previous record belongs to Walmart, which hired 230,000 employees in a year 20 years ago. According to the New York Times, Amazon is expected to surpass Walmart with its current growth rate of 2.2 million employees in a short period of two years.



