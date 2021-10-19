Amazon Is Accused Of Lying About Anti-Competitive Practices

Amazon: The latest news about Amazon’s alleged anti-competitive practices, involving allegations of product plagiarism in India, could result in new problems for the retail giant. This Monday (18), five members of the United States Congress released a letter contesting the statements of the company’s executives.

In the document sent to big tech CEO Andy Jassy, ​​members of the US House Antitrust Subcommittee question whether the company lied during testimony about its business practices. The audience given by retailer founder Jeff Bezos last year is among those challenged.

According to the text, the case about the Indian branch revealed last week contradicts the testimony of Bezos and other top executives. “At best, this report confirms that Amazon representatives misled the committee,” the lawmakers wrote.

Subcommittee members want Jassy to provide documents and other evidence to corroborate previous statements by company representatives to Congress when they denied the practices they were accused of. The deadline given to the executive to respond ends on November 1st.