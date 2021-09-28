Amazon Introduced Its New Smart Screen Echo Show 15!

Amazon introduced the Echo Show 15 smart display model, which can identify your face and make special suggestions for you. Here are the features…

Amazon introduced the Echo Show 15 smart screen at its event today. The device, which is the largest screen model of the Echo Show series ever produced, works in harmony with Amazon Alexa as expected. Unlike previous models, it is possible to say that the Echo Show 15 has been developed to be used more to be mounted on the wall. The 15.6-inch screen of the product can be positioned vertically and horizontally.

Amazon Echo Show 15 features

Screen: 15.6 inch, 1080P Full HD

Processor: Amazon AZ2 Neural Edge

Other: Microphone, Visual ID facial recognition, widgets,

The Echo Show 15 comes with a 15.6-inch touchscreen that offers 1080P resolution. It has a microphone and front camera in its case, and speakers on the side. If you wish, you can take your shots using the physical shutter button on the camera. In addition, if you are worried about your privacy, you can disable the microphone with the physical button.

The Amazon Echo Show 15 features the company’s self-developed AZ2 Neural Edge processor. If you remember, AZ1 was used in the Echo and Echo Dot speakers introduced last year. With the AZ2 processor, the Echo Show 15 gains Computer Vision capability. This feature, which brings Visual ID support to the voice assistant Alexa, identifies your face and provides you with a special calendar, to-do list, etc. makes recommendations.

The AZ2 processor can process images captured by the Echo Show 15‘s camera locally on the device. So it doesn’t send any data to Amazon’s cloud storage servers. All data is stored directly in the local memory of the smart display, but the company does not provide access to them. By the way, it is worth remembering that Visual ID is turned off by default and is optional. To use the feature, you need to create a profile by identifying your face.

The Amazon Echo Show 15 splits its screen into two parts. On the one hand, you can have weather conditions specific to your location, etc. while you can see the information; On the other hand, you can use Alexa supported widgets. Among these widgets; family calendar, shared shopping list, sticky notes, to-do list, reminders and recipe tools. In addition, while controlling your smart home devices, you can watch your child in the next room on the screen of the Echo Show 15.

In a statement made by Amazon, Echo Show 15 said that it will support digital broadcasting platforms such as Prime Video, Netflix, Hulu. The device sales price is 249 dollars.