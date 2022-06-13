Amazon has released a trailer for NBA star Draymond Green’s documentary about how the Golden State Warriors will stay alive in the finals, and I hope this isn’t a new curse

While the Golden State Warriors continue their series of matches against the Boston Celtics in the NBA finals, a new documentary is being prepared. And I hope it’s not some new Kardashian curse. Draymond Green is preparing a new documentary based on the first Amazon trailer for a special release, it looks like it will penetrate the consciousness of one of the most controversial NBA stars.

Sessions: Draymond Green combines a four-time NBA all-star player, three-time champion and Space Jam 2 actor with one of the most legendary names in alternative medicine Deepak Chopra and master healer Devi Brown. In this special issue, we hope that spiritual experts will be able to teach an NBA athlete to train his mind as effectively as he has trained his body for years. Amazon Prime subscribers can watch the special edition on Friday, June 17, the day after the sixth game of the NBA Finals.

Obviously, Doc finished filming before the 2022 NBA Finals, and this is where some might wonder if the release of a special about “training his mind” could have cursed Green. Green’s performance in the first three games of the series has been scrutinized, which may affect how people feel about this documentary he participated in, with the goal of possibly making him a better athlete. We can only wait and hope that Green will return to form in the upcoming games.

The special is directed by Deepak Chopra’s son, Gotham, who currently admits to some conflicting feelings about it. Gotham Chopra said the following about the documentary and how it comes out at a time when Green is in the NBA Finals:

Last week I had a lot of existential anxiety as I struggled with the conflict I have between a fan of my hometown team, the Boston Celtics, and my friend, partner and hero of The Sessions – Draymond Green. Fortunately, we have created something special that concerns this kind of emotional explosion in the cauldron of competition. But seriously, we couldn’t have built The Sessions around a more appropriate theme — someone passionate, impulsive, talented, but at the same time thoughtful, curious, outspoken and super smart. Regardless of the outcome of the series and regardless of what the commentators say, I believe that Draymond now has an inner arsenal to manage success and failure, victory and defeat, because there is a stillness inside him that cannot be shaken. I can’t wait to see how the audience will react.

Gotham Chopra seemed to be ahead of any criticism of The Sessions: Draymond Green, perhaps due to the knowledge of how projects of this type can be perceived. If the Golden State Warriors end up losing in the finals because of Draymond Green’s less-than-stellar stats, some might point the finger at the documentary (which also features Warriors coach Steve Kerr) as a factor in why it happened. If the Warriors win, it could play into the hands of the special edition. Personally, I hope for the match of the 7th game, which will follow the release of the documentary and potentially affect the myths about this exciting match between the two teams. Hey, he might even get a 30 out of 30 special offer, but maybe it’s better to just see what’s going on rather than endlessly speculating.

As already mentioned, The Sessions: Draymond Green will be available on Prime Video (opens in a new tab) on Friday, June 17th. NBA fans should definitely note in their calendars, especially in connection with the scheduled competitive matches between the Golden State Warriors and the Boston Celtics in the coming days.