Amazon gives 5 euros discount: How to know if you can benefit from the promo

Amazon: Although it may not seem like a lot to some -but it does for others-, 5 euros is 5 euros. And for a purchase a discount like this is always appreciated, which is what this Amazon promotion is about: Five free euros off to invest in whatever you want. But how are they obtained?

Amazon Music Unlimited

Amazon customers who start the Amazon Music Unlimited trial period between today and 11:59 p.m. on August 4, 2021 will receive a promotional code of € 5 that they can “redeem in a future purchase that meets the requirements on Amazon.com. ”. The offer is limited to 10,000 promotional codes for the first 10,000 Amazon customers who meet the terms and conditions.

If you qualify for the offer, you will receive the code by email “within 7 days after the start of the Amazon Music Unlimited free trial period”. Once you receive the code, you can redeem it immediately in the next purchase you make, which must be at least 20 euros.

Eligible customer

Of course, before starting with Music Unlimited you must know if you are eligible, for which you only have to enter this link. If it turns out that you are, then you can start trying Amazon Music Unlimited. If it tells you that “you cannot benefit from this promotion”, then you are not eligible – Amazon will not tell you the exact reason either.

If you are, and you get the code, you have only 1 month, 30 days to use it.