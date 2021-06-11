Amazon Games RPG Lost Ark Announced for Late 2021

Amazon Games announced a date, this Thursday (10), during the Summer Game Fest, for Last Ark. The fantasy roleplaying game will be released for PC in the autumn of the Northern Hemisphere (Spring in the Southern Hemisphere) in the last quarter of this year.

The game gained gameplay details and made clear its inspiration in titles like Diablo and other MMOs. Check out the video below.

The launch is aimed at the Western market, mainly North America and Europe. For this, Amazon Games has entered into a partnership with Smilegate, which will collaborate with the publication of Lost Ark.

So, were you excited about the game? Let us know in the comments section below!