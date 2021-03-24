Amazon Games opens production studio in Montreal

Investing even more in the games front, Amazon Games announced the opening of a new studio in Montreal. According to a press release, he has well-known industry names who worked on Rainbow Six Siege.

Founding members of the studio include industry veterans Luc Bouchard (head of production), Xavier Marquis (creative director), Alexandre Remy (head of product) and Romain Rimokh (content director), and it has already been announced that they are working on an online multiplayer title based on a new intellectual property.

“The highly qualified and experienced team at our new Montreal studio shares our commitment to creating the best online games in the category and brings with them a wealth of knowledge and passion for building deep, community-focused multiplayer experiences. I look forward to seeing them create and engage with our customers as they grow their team and develop their first project, ”commented Christoph Hartmann, vice president, Amazon Games.