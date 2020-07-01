Amazon Games ’First Game, Crucible, Returns to Closed Beta

Crucible, Amazon Games’ first big-budget game released last month, returns to closed beta from tomorrow. Players who want to play the game in the closed beta must already add the game to the Steam library.

Crucible, Amazon Games’ first big budget game, was released late last month. The game, which is published free to play on Steam for the PC platform, will return to the closed beta process tomorrow.

“Well what does it mean?” In the simplest terms, Crucible will no longer be downloaded by new players, but those who have already played the game will still be able to access it without interruption. Publishing an announcement on Crucible’s website, Amazon says that most things will not change for active players, but those who want to play the game in the future should add it to the library already.

“If you have friends who want to be a part of the Crucible beta, you can encourage the game to play before tomorrow morning,” the company says in its published blog post, and those who will just start the game can sign up on the “playcrucible.com” site in the near future.

Crucible, failed to capture a kind of expected success:

“If you have friends who want to be a part of the Crucible beta, you can encourage the game to play before tomorrow morning,” the company says in its published blog post, and those who will just start the game can sign up on the “playcrucible.com” site in the near future.

Crucible did not achieve some kind of expected success:

Before returning to the closed beta, the free to play PvP action shooter game Crucible, you can click the link here to access the game to your Steam library and play without interruption during the closed beta process, you can reach the game’s Steam page.



