Amazon GameOn: Captures videos from mobile games

On Thursday (12), Amazon launched the Amazon GameOn app, an online community dedicated to mobile game players. With the application, users can watch, record and share various clips from a catalog of more than 1,000 games from the universe of mobile devices.

Initially, the application will support several mobile titles, such as: PUBG Mobile, Angry Birds 2 and Final Fantasy Brave Exvius, allowing users to record clips from 30 seconds to 5 minutes in length, where they can record interesting moves, tips for other members , and much more. The community will still function in an interactive way, being possible to comment on posts, evaluate and save them in personalized lists.

GameOn also has a challenge feature, which will be highlighted on the app’s homepage and will be renewed from time to time. All competitions will be taken to the vote of the spectators and, depending on the results, players will earn digital ranking rewards.

Amazon GameOn is available on the Google Play Store and will arrive later on iOS devices, but without an estimated date.



