Amazon, GameOn Application for Mobile Gamers

Amazon has released its new app GameOn, where mobile gamers can share and interact with game clips. Players will be able to participate in competitions and earn badges by completing the tasks given by the application.

Amazon, which is the world’s largest e-commerce platform as well as a cloud computing and technology company, announced a new application where mobile players can share their experiences with each other: GameOn. Although the application is currently only available on Android, it is expected to come to iOS soon.

GameOn, which is an application to create and share clips with a screen recording, allows mobile players to record game clips ranging from 30 seconds to 5 minutes in length and share them on their GameOn profile.

According to the statements made, GameOn currently offers support for more than 1000 games, including popular games such as PUBG Mobile, Angry Birds 2 and Final Fantasy Brave Exvius. Recorded clips can be edited in the application, video commentary or subtitles can be added using the front camera.

With the GameOn application, mobile players can start recording and create backward clips at any time during the game. However, the application only saves the last few minutes of the game in order to avoid storage space problems and saves the images directly, in case it does not create a clip.

GameOn also organizes various time-limited competitions in order to create a competitive environment between players. Users have to complete the in-game tasks and share their clips on the platform in order to reach the top of the competition. The most popular clips rated by other users will be eligible for a digital ranking badge.

GameOn promotional video



