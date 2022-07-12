Amazon Fire Set-Top Boxes Are Very Cheap for Prime Day 2022, So Act Fast

With all the birthdays, holidays and other random holidays that people have to worry about every year, it’s not uncommon to feel overwhelmed by the variety of great deals and mega-sales. Fortunately, when it comes to Amazon’s annual Prime Day, all the discounts are available in one place, and you just know that the company will be cutting prices on its branded devices and products. This definitely applies to what’s happening on Prime Day 2022, and anyone who has even had a fleeting thought about buying a new Fire TV Stick will be glad to hear about the deals happening this week. Although the temporary nature of things is not so pleasant, so timeliness is essential.

Movie and TV fans certainly have plenty of Prime Day 2022 offers, but an easy way to access a huge amount of content from one place is with a streaming device that can access all the streaming services and apps you’re currently paying for. Obviously, Prime subscriptions are welcome, as well as some that you probably haven’t even heard of. Let’s take a closer look at each of the Amazon Fire TV Stick discounts for sale on the day of the sale, with the discounts listed below expiring after July 13.

Fire TV set-top box Lite

For those who want to immerse themselves in the third season of the Herogasmic series “Boys” and Chris Pratt’s long—awaited military drama “Terminal List”, but do not need all the other gadgets, Fire TV Stick Lite is the perfect choice. At just $11.99, this is not only the cheapest option out of the three, but the Lite version also boasts the steepest discount in percentage terms. It usually costs $29.99, so that means a 60% price reduction, which is the best kind of math you have to deal with in the summer.

Fire TV Stick Lite with Alexa Voice Remote Lite: $29.99 $11.99 on Amazon

Save $18.00 — get a Fire Stick with a 60% discount.

Standard Fire TV Stick

On the other hand, if you want to watch some of Amazon Studio’s best original streaming movies and you need a little more control, don’t look for the standard Fire TV Stick option anymore. With the ability to control your TV, sound bar, and some other devices, the mid-range Stick retails for $16.99, down from $39.99. This is a 58% discount, and overall consumers will save a little more money with this option.

Fire TV Stick: US$39.99, US$16.99 on Amazon

Save $23. Even though there are many different Amazon streaming devices, this Fire TV Stick with Alex Voice Remote contains enough packages to meet most streaming needs and you will never find it at a lower price!

Fire TV Stick 4K Max.

Finally, for those who want to get the best and most pretentious Fire TV Stick options from Amazon, the 4K Max device is definitely worth a look. This one obviously supports 4K resolution (as well as Dolby Atmos sound) when available, is also compatible with Wi-Fi 6 routers, and is the most powerful flash device Amazon offers. Buyers are counting on a $34.99 discount for the 4K Max Fire TV Stick with a discount from the list price of $54.99, which is a 36% discount.

Fire TV Stick 4K Max Streaming Device, Wi-Fi 6, Alexa Voice Remote (including TV controls): $54.99 $34.99 on Amazon

Save $20. The most powerful streaming joystick – 40% more powerful than the Fire TV Stick 4K, faster app launch, smoother navigation and Wi-Fi 6 compatibility.

Each of Amazon’s Fire TV consoles comes with Alexa Voice Remotes, which allow users to control their smart home devices wherever they are sitting, lying or standing in a superhero pose, trying to look as cool as Jensen Ackles in the image of a Soldier. in Boys. But even this dude isn’t as good as these Prime Day 2022 deals.