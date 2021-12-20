Amazon Echo Show 15 Arrives Soon In Brazil

Amazon Echo: Another device from Amazon’s Echo line is on its way to Brazil. The company recently obtained approval from the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel) of the Amazon Echo Show 15 model, which should soon be officially announced by the company.

According to Tecnoblog, the approval for sale of the device codenamed H6Y2A5 was carried out on December 8, 2021 and even the price was already known before. The product page is already live, but without a released purchase button or a release date.

Officially unveiled in late September 2021, the Amazon Echo Show 15 is a 15.6-inch screen speaker personal assistant. The idea is for it to be placed on surfaces, such as tables, or even hung on a wall, operating as an interactive whiteboard.

Among the functions, in addition to widgets for navigation and responses to voice commands and Alexa skills, the Echo Show 15 can recognize people, serve as a digital picture frame or even a display to show content from streaming services.