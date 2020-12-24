Amazon Echo Dot: 58% off the smart

This is a big promotion of 58% for a connected speaker imagined by Amazon and equipped with the voice assistant Alexa, better on the market. The Echo Dot 3 is now at its best price.

Good plans follow one another as the end of year holidays approach. If the Christmas period is soon over, the New Year is also an opportunity for good business. And the editorial staff bend over backwards to find the best discounts for the best products. Just today, we brought you the iPhone SE (2020), Apple’s best mid-range. Without forgetting, for those rather connected to Android, the nice reduction of the Galaxy S20 +. But today, it’s a whole different product that interests us: a discount for the Echo Dot 3 smart speaker designed by Amazon.

At the time of writing, on December 24 at 6 p.m., Amazon’s Echo Dot 3 connected speaker drops from 59.99 euros to 24.99 euros, a decrease of 58%! Without forgetting that, as always, you will find promotional codes at this address. What to make additional savings. With this Echo Dot 3 connected speaker designed by Amazon, you can ask Alexa for the news, the weather forecast, to play music, but also to interact with other connected and compatible connected devices. It is also possible to make calls to another Echo device or Alexa app.



