Amazon delivery man steals PS5 and gets caught camera

Demand for PlayStation 5 in late 2020 is insane and has even led an Amazon delivery man to steal the console. It happened on the 20th, when Jenni and Richard Walker were waiting for the arrival of the PS5 they were buying for their son’s 16th birthday.

When they realized that all the neighbors had received their orders, they found the lack of the console strange, not least because that would be the delivery date foreseen by the store. By checking the security camera installed in the house, it was possible to catch the deliveryman’s action.

The employee appears by parking his van and putting the box out for just a moment before returning it to the vehicle. Most likely, he scanned the box for the system that actually delivered it to customers at the popular American store.

Had it not been filmed, it is possible that the culprit was never found. After all, it would be easy to say that the PlayStation 5 was delivered and someone walking down the street could have stolen it.

Immediately after seeing these images, Jenni Walker contacted Amazon, which promised to investigate the situation. In the end, Walker and his family received only a refund for the lost console and a £ 50 gift card.

Not satisfied with this resolution, the English family went to the Amazon warehouse closest to the region, which would be where the delivery man works. After showing the images from the security camera to the site manager, he assured that the employee would be fired.

Unfortunately it is not known what happened to the PlayStation 5, since the Walkers were unable to recover it at the end of the situation. It is only sad to imagine that the couple’s youngest son was without his birthday present.



