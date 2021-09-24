Amazon Defends Marijuana Legalization in the US

Amazon is pushing the US government to legalize marijuana at the federal level. The company has already spent $5 million in lobbying to legalize the herb, according to information from the Business Insider website.

In a post on the official website, the company says it hopes to “work with Congress and other supporters to secure the necessary reform of the country’s cannabis laws.” The company also lists the reasons why it supports the release of recreational use of the plant.

Among the main reasons, the company points out the difficulty of making new hires given the pace of expansion of the company’s activities. The company also cites that national data indicate that the test to identify the use of the herb works as a barrier to the employment of people of color.

According to data released by The Times, the turnover rate among people who work by the hour at Amazon reached 150%. Among the more than 350,000 workers hired by the company from July to October 2020, many stayed just a few days or weeks, according to the report.

Amazon also says there are difficulties in maintaining an equitable pre-contractual marijuana testing program given the growing number of US states that allow some level of cannabis use.

Change in public opinion

The public in the United States has changed opinions about marijuana as more states and cities legalize its use and as the cannabis-related market grows. Herb sales jumped 46% in 2020 in the US, reaching a record $17.5 billion.

Between 2014 and 2019, marijuana use among American workers increased 16%, a study by Quest Diagnostics points out. Another research, published in the journal Substance Use & Misuse, points out that the use of cannabis outside the workplace did not increase the number of accidents related to functional activities.