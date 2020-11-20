Amazon Deals in Electronics: Start your Black Friday 2020

Officially there is a week or so before the Black Friday holiday begins, that purely American event that the rest of the world has imported, and that in the past decade and thanks to e-Commerce and digital marketplaces such as Amazon, eBay, AliExpress and cia, happened to be celebrated in many other countries. There are a few days left, but not for Amazon.

Amazon’s Black Friday 2020

After starting with a pre-Black Friday since last October, just a week before the official event, Amazon has decided to start its Black Friday and start taking out its old weapons, which will culminate in a bombardment of offers due to saturation on the days of weekend of next week – and we must not forget the Cybermonday of Monday 30.

The offers will be counted by thousands on a daily basis for the next 10 days, although each of the offers detailed below (among many others) will be available on different days and only for a certain time, from today until the next November 30, while supplies last.

To access them you can visit amazon.es/blackfriday, use the Amazon App or ask Alexa directly: “Alexa, what are my offers?” Take the opportunity to advance your purchases. Let’s see what’s in devices and Electronics:

Amazon devices

– € 30 discount on our most popular Echo Dot (3rd Gen) smart speaker for € 19.99 and Echo Dot (4th Gen) with clock for € 39.99.

– € 40 discount on Fire TV Cube, for € 79.99.

– Discount of € 74.99 on Echo Show 5 + Blink Mini, for € 54.99.

– Save € 60 on our Kindle Oasis for € 189.99.

– € 100 discount on Echo Dot v4 + Philips Color Starter Set, for € 109.99.

– Eero WiFi system for € 167.40.

– Save € 30 on Tablet Fire HD8 Plus, for € 69.99.

– Ring Video Doorbell Pro for € 149.

Electronics

– Up to 31% discount on Lenovo computers.

– Up to 50% discount on LG televisions and home entertainment.

– Up to 40% discount on a wide range of Logitech products.

– Up to 20% discount on MSI computers.

– Up to 46% discount on Olympus cameras and photography accessories.

– Up to 35% discount on Huawei phones and accessories.

– Up to 35% discount on Samsung TVs.

Extended return period

As usually happens on these dates, Amazon extends the return period for most products that are shipped between today, November 20 and December 31, 2020. Whatever you buy, you can return it “for free up to on January 31, 2021 “.



