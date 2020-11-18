Amazon confirmed they will have consoles out stock soon

The PS5 got off to a more than satisfactory start for Sony. If the console shows sold out, Amazon promises a restock in the coming days.

We will therefore have to wait a bit, to hope to have a PS5. However, Amazon wants to reassure its future customers that stocks will come back, so there will be no shortage. Finally, that’s what Jeff Bezos’s firm says.

It was to be expected, in short … Yep, the Sony PS5 console has won over audiences all over the world!

That said, not everyone got their console on time … Some are constantly reloading online stores in the hope of restocking.

This console has been a hot topic this year. Despite the Covid-19 pandemic, Sony’s business remains successful.

Its PS5 still seems to attract so many followers, despite the many shortages. We know that the next-gen console will be periodically out of stock at least until next year.

In the meantime, how to get this much desired console? Amazon wants to reassure its customers, who thought they were going to be empty-handed.

PS5: THE CONSOLE WILL COME BACK TO AMAZON SOON

According to the company, stores in Italy, Spain and UK are expected to restock PS5. This, from next November 19… Either tomorrow!

“The Sony PlayStation 5 will be available for order again on Amazon.co.uk on November 19, 2020 after [1:00 p.m. KST]. The stock is limited ”, we can read in the newsletters.

Regarding the French market, rest assured! Stocks are also expected to fill up by November 19. Phew!

So you will not remain empty-handed! It remains to be seen at what time exactly the French Amazon will refill PS5.

What is certain is that the giant has assured to do “everything possible to deliver all orders as soon as possible”. One way to encourage you to pre-order your console.

“We will send you an email with an estimate of the delivery date”, we learn from the email sent en masse. “However, please note that this date is subject to change.”



