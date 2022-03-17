Amazon Completes Purchase of MGM and Productions Will Come To Streaming

Amazon: The agreement to purchase Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM) by Amazon was made official this Thursday (17). With that, famous franchises such as James Bond, Rocky and Creed and classics such as Thelma & Louise, The Silence of the Lambs and The Seven and the Dead will come to streaming.

MGM, which was founded in 1924, is one of the most famous companies in the film industry and has produced more than 4,000 films and 17,000 episodes of TV series. The brand has won 180 Academy Awards and 100 Emmy Awards.

The deal was worth around US$ 8.45 billion and was approved by entities such as the European Union, which approved the integration. The mainland’s financial authorities said the union does not pose any competition problems for the audiovisual market.

“MGM has been responsible for creating some of the most recognizable and critically acclaimed films and television series of the past century. We look forward to continuing that tradition as we move forward in this next chapter, reuniting with the great team at Prime Video and Amazon Studios to provide audiences with the best entertainment for years to come,” said Chris Brearton, MGM COO.

“We look forward to working together to create even more opportunities to deliver quality storytelling to our customers,” said Mike Hopkins, Senior Vice President of Prime Video and Amazon Studios.