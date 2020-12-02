Amazon competitor shopping focused service from Google

While there was a significant increase in internet shopping, a new service was released by Google. Google Shopping Gift Guide shows you what gamers, athletes or chefs have bought and gives you an idea. For now, it is not known whether this list, created according to search trends in the USA, will be expanded to other regions or countries in the future.

Google Shopping Gift Guide service was launched; Can it rival Amazon?

The habits of many people have changed since the beginning of this year. Millions of people who have never done online shopping in their lives met with Internet shopping, many businesses started to provide online services. According to some, the most important gain of 2020 is seen as online sales. Google also activates the feature that allows browsing trending categories and combines different services such as price comparison.

On the home page of the service, you can browse the product categories for chefs, athletes, technicians, decorators, healthcare professionals, actors and children. For example, if you click on the “technology” category, you can see the trending products, including Pixel 5, Apple Watch Series 6 and ASUS TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 3080.

Google, which is rolling up to become an Amazon rival, seems to be able to reach more people if it expands the limitations of this new service. Other features offered on the service side include price tracking, store hours, and in-store or cargo delivery options.

Many of these features are already available on Google Shopping, but the new gift guide adds the ability to browse categories and brings them together on a single site.



