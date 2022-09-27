Amazon Changes Kindle Refund Policy After Viral Tik Tok Trend

Amazon is making changes to the Kindle refund policy after the TikTok viral trend taught readers how, in fact, to get books for free on the company’s electronic devices.

Kindles are one of the most popular ways to read books nowadays. Instead of buying dozens of physical volumes that take up space in the house, readers can now simply download any book to a single device that they can take with them anywhere.

However, this is not the only convenient thing in the Kindle; readers recently discovered a “hack” that would allow them to read the entire book for free.

The “hack” has become a trend on TikTok, a haven for viral content of all kinds and a popular home for tips and tricks like this one.

TikTok virus hack Has Been Criticized for Showing How to Get “free” e-books on Kindle

This is the point: previously, readers could return a Kindle e-book within seven days if it did not meet their expectations, and receive a full refund. This meant that if they read the book fast enough, they would practically get the whole experience for free.

While it might seem like a harmless way to watch your favorite TV series, it wasn’t. In fact, the authors are charged more for the refund than the amount they receive for the sale, so this “hack” (and any refunds) actually costs them money.

Authors on the Internet opposed the TikTok trend, and the hashtag #dontreturnbooks penetrated the “BookTok”, as both readers and writers were looking for changes from Amazon and consumers in general.

Now Amazon is taking action against this “hack” after it became so widespread that it caused problems for the platform and its authors. At the time of writing, readers can return an e-book only if they have read no more than 10% of it.

This change follows the Change petition.Org, calling on the platform to make changes to its e-book return system, which has collected more than 78,000 signatures.

This is just the latest TikTok trend that has drawn criticism after Kia’s “challenge” sparked a wave of thefts after demonstrating that cars can be started with just a USB cable.