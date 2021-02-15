Amazon cancels Nick Frost’s British comedy series

British horror comedy Truth Seekers has just been canceled on Amazon Prime Video. The series starred Nick Frost, Simon Pegg, James Serafinowicz and Nat Saunders.

After a single season, streaming decided not to continue with production directed by Jim Field Smith. Frost announced the news through his Instagram account, saying the decision was a bucket of cold water for him.

The actor also said that the team put their hearts and souls into the project, and even blood, in some cases, and that it is very sad for everyone to know that the series will not return for a second season. He claims that there were still many ghost stories to be told, and that they will now remain hidden.

Truth Seekers: learn more about Amazon’s horror comedy

Truth Seekers was a supernatural drama that accompanied a group of investigators of paranormal activities that get together to discover and film ghost appearances across the UK, sharing their adventures on an online channel for everyone to watch.

However, as the team observes haunted churches, underground bunkers and abandoned hospitals with their variety of ghost-hunting knickknacks, their supernatural experiences become more frequent, more terrifying and even more deadly. Thus, they begin to expose a conspiracy that could wipe out the entire human race.

The cast also included Samson Kayo, Malcolm McDowell, Emma D’Arcy and Susan Wokoma. In addition, the project mixed an interesting perspective of comedy and terror, and still had much to explore.

Frost and Pegg are longtime accomplices and the Amazon series had been launched in October 2020, with a relatively good reception, reaching 76% on Rotten Tomatoes.

It remains to wait to know what is the next step for the pair!