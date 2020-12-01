Amazon brings macOS sessions to the AWS cloud

Amazon brings macOS to the AWS cloud for the first time. The new Mac mini sessions will be offered as part of Amazon’s Elastic Compute Cloud (EC2) service. In this way, developers will be able to develop applications on AWS for iPhone, iPad, Mac and more devices.

The fact that Amazon offers macOS sessions is considered an important development for developers. There is now a large cloud service provider that will allow them to run Xcode and Swift development tools in the cloud. That way, they won’t bother keeping specific Mac machines for development and constantly maintaining them. Amazon did not reveal the price for this service, but the company is expected to provide more details at the re: Invent event today.

Amazon uses Apple’s Intel-based Mac mini computers for the cloud version of macOS. Each Mac mini has Intel’s 8th Gen Intel Core i7 processor and 32GB of RAM. In addition, developers will be able to choose between macOS Mojave and macOS Catalina. Big Sur support will also come soon. Amazon is expected to supply M1-based devices in 2021.

Mac session service will be available in select US, Europe, and Asia Pacific AWS regions as of today.

Developers could quickly start macOS sessions with services like Macstadium. However, Apple’s license agreement for macOS always included gray zones. The company has made things clearer in the license agreement it recently updated for Big Sur. Apple’s hardware and software can now be rented to individuals or organizations for permitted developer services. For this, charging is required for at least 24 hours of continuous use.

Amazon also adheres to this 24-hour restriction, so sessions are not available under the Auto Scaling Group. Still, Amazon plans to offer developers an as-you-go payment model for the use of macOS machines.



