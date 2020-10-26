Amazon Black Friday begins: Offers, discounts

We have gotten used to the month of November being crazy in terms of offers, sales and others in the sales sector, but this year is clearly a record. We usually have Amazon Prime Day at the beginning of the summer; then the Single’s Day or Singles Day in China, very focused on consumer electronics and in which websites like AliExpress blow up their prices; and the thing ends at the end of the month with Black Friday.

Amazon Black Friday

But this 2020 of pandemics and social distancing has changed everything. And after less than 3 weeks since its Prime Day 2020, Amazon has decided to anticipate everyone, and start with Black Friday more than 1 month after it starts – which this 2020 falls on November 27.

Amazon.com Black Friday starts today, with new discounts and deals every day. The Black Friday Store, within the main website, is available from 00:01 today, Friday, November 22, until 11:59 p.m. on Friday, November 29, with offers at:

– Amazon electronics and devices

– Trend toys

– Beauty

– Food

– Fashion

– Home

– Christmas gifts for the whole family and pets

– Handmade gifts from Amazon Handmade

– Amazon Launchpad

Deals of the day and every 5 minutes

New “Deals of the Day” will be published daily in all categories of the website, there will also be new offers every 5 minutes, in addition to limited-time offers: discounted products, available only in limited quantities for a short period of time.



