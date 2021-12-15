Amazon AWS Crash Takes Down Twitch, PSN and More This Wednesday

Amazon AWS: Users reported on Wednesday (15) that different online services are down, including PlayStation Network (PSN), Twitch, League of Legends (LoL) and Valorant. Platform instability started around 12:10 pm and was noticed by users all over the world. In Brazil, according to the DownDetector website, the areas affected so far are the South and Southeast regions.

Apparently, the drop was caused by a new failure in Amazon Web Services (AWS) servers, similar to what happened last week, when iFood, Mercado Livre and more platforms that use the Amazon network went down.

According to Amazon’s status page, the US-WEST-1 and US-WEST-2 servers are experiencing connectivity issues. There is no return forecast yet.