Amazon Appstore Still Doesn’t Work On Android 12 Phones

Amazon: Upgrading a device to a new operating system always opens the door to unexpected issues. This time, Amazon Appstore users have complained on the company’s forum that the store is not working on Android 12 phones.

According to reports, which began to surface in October, the library of free and paid apps becomes unavailable on the new operating system (OS). Also, you cannot buy, use or download apps.

The official reason for the problem has not yet been disclosed by the company. Customers speculate that it is an issue related to the platform’s digital rights management, popularly known by the acronym in English DRM. Due to the fact that the store’s app is incompatible with the OS, other services linked to the software cannot be accessed.

More than a month with problems

A representative from the institution acknowledged the problem and reported on Nov. 14 that Amazon’s technical team is still working on a solution. Also, a new message now appears in the app stating, “We’re also excited about Android 12. Unfortunately, we’re working on some issues. Thanks for your patience while we get everything back to normal.”

According to complaints from Saturday (27), the incompatibility has not yet been resolved. It’s been over a month since the launch of Android 12 on Pixels devices. Also, Samsung phones like the S21 are already getting the One UI 4 and the launch of MIUI 13 is getting closer and closer, so it’s possible that the number of malcontents will only increase.