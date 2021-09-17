Amazon Appstore Starts Rolling Out On Windows 11

Amazon Appstore: One of the main new features of Windows 11 took another step towards implementation on schedule. As spotted by user WalkingCat on Twitter, the Amazon Appstore page on Microsoft’s online store is already live.

As the company has already mentioned, this will be one of the main ways to run Android applications on the company’s new operating system.

The feature will not be publicly available at the official release of Windows 11, scheduled for October 5, 2021, but should appear later this year in preview builds for members of the Windows Insiders testing program.

According to the brand’s previous explanations, the Android apps will be in the catalog of the Microsoft Store itself, but when clicking on them, the user is directed to Amazon’s integrated platform. For the future, the plan is for other third-party stores to be added.

The page itself indicates that this is an app still in a confidential format and for testing purposes, but it is possible that the link will be reused when the store is actually launched to the community.