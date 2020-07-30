Amazon, Apple, Facebook and Google CEOs testify

Jeff Bezos, Mark Zuckerberg, Sundar Pichai and Tim Cook, CEOs of the 4 tech giants testified at the US House of Representatives for unfair competition investigations against them.

The four giant Apple, Amazon, Google and Facebook, which are at the top of the list of the biggest technology companies in the world, continue to serve billions of people with the services they offer, while being under surveillance because of the claims that they use their power to create unfair competition.

Apple CEO Tim Cook, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, Google CEO Sundar Pichai and Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg testified to the competition committee established by the US House of Representatives Committee as part of the unfair competition investigation launched against them.

There are policies on Amazon that prevent the use of data from 3rd party vendors, but …

In his statement to the House of Representatives, Tim Cook responded to the claims that Apple had brought some developers to the fore in the App Store and to the accusations that the company used its market share to create unfair competition. Tim Cook firmly dismissed all claims made for the company.

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, on the other hand, faced allegations that Amazon uses data from third-party vendors to feature their own products. Bezos stated that Amazon has a policy that prohibits the use of data from third-party vendors, but it cannot guarantee that this policy has never been violated.

Did Facebook remove a potential competitor by buying Instagram?

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, who had to testify on many issues from freedom of expression restrictions to hate speech, was accused of creating unfair competition for their purchase of Instagram. It was stated that during the trial where Zuckerberg used the term “very disturbing” for Instagram, Facebook bought Instagram and eliminated a potential competitor. Zuckerberg, on the other hand, denied the accusations by reminding the U.S. Federal Trade Authority to approve the purchase.

“It was fun to buy competitors”

All that Mark Zuckerberg had to say about “in-house e-mails” about the company’s ‘buying rivals’ policy, including WhatsApp and Instagram, was “fun”.

Interesting were the statements that Zuckerberg would try to buy even Google one day in emails. Asking employees to find competitive initiatives to buy, Zuckerberg stated that buying Google would take a little longer. Zuckerberg says the Google-related section in the email is a ‘joke’ but members of the House of Representatives are not convinced that this is a joke.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai faced allegations that Gmail blocked emails sent to supporters about congress campaigns and that the emails fell into the spam folder. “There is no section on political emails in the Gmail algorithm,” said Pichai. he refused.



