Amazon, Apple and Google Are The Most Valuable Companies In The World

Amazon: Kantar published, last Tuesday (22), the BrandZ report, which names the most valuable brands in the world. The list doesn’t bring many surprises, as Amazon remains in first place, with an estimated value of $684 billion. Apple comes next, with $612 billion, and Google in third, valued at $458 billion. According to the document, the e-commerce giant had an increase of 64% compared to last year.

The novelty was on account of the Asian giants Tencent and Alibaba, which are rising more and more in the ranking. Tencent is China’s largest social media and video game company and ranked fifth on the list, while Aliexpress’s owner Alibaba group came in seventh. In addition to the companies mentioned, Microsoft, Facebook, Visa, McDonald’s and Mastercard complete the list of the ten most valuable.

The fastest growing brand, however, was Tesla, which increased its value by 275%. Worth $42.6 billion, Elon Musk’s business has become the most valuable auto company in the world.

In addition, the full list features 13 new brands, including Nvidia (12th place, $105 billion), Zoom (52nd place, $37 billion) and Spotify (99th place, $19 billion) . Check out the complete list on this site.