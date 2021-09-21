Amazon Announces New Kindle Paperwhite with Larger Screen and Battery

Amazon announced, on Tuesday (21), two more e-readers from the brand: the new generation of Kindle Paperwhite (11th) and the Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition. The devices are already on pre-sale at the virtual store for R$ 649 and R$ 849, respectively.

The devices, which had already been accidentally revealed by the company itself, have access to other Kindle functions such as Whispersync and Whispersync by Voice (saves and syncs the last page read, bookmarks and annotations), background with book covers, tips for vocabulary and accessibility features.

The e-readers are designed with 60% post-consumer recycled plastics and 70% recycled cast magnesium housings. Packaging is based on wood fiber from responsible forest management or recycled sources.

New Kindle Paperwhite

The product has a bigger screen of 6.8 inches (the previous one is 6 inches), the same 300 ppi and battery that lasts up to 10 weeks. The input is now USB-C instead of micro USB, and the charger is 9 W. It also has an anti-glare display, which makes it easy to read in sunlight.

Still on the screen, it comes with an additional 10% brightness at maximum setting, compared to the previous model. The device remains IPX8 rated (protection against accidental dips in fresh water up to 2 meters for up to 60 minutes and 0.25 meters for up to 3 minutes in seawater) and 8 GB storage.

Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition

The new Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition has an auto-light adjustment sensor, 32GB of wireless storage and charging, for the first time in Amazon’s e-reader lineup. Wireless charging can be performed by any compatible Qi type part (which is sold separately).

The digital reader also has a battery that lasts up to 10 weeks and takes 2.5 hours to reach full charge. His connection is also USB-C.