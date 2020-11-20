Amazon announces new Echo Frames with Alexa

Amazon introduced the new Echo Frames, smart glasses that feature the built-in Alexa voice assistant. The device marks the second generation of the product, which had a limited launch last year.

The new edition of Echo Frames promise to deliver better audio quality and more battery power than the original version, with autonomy of up to 14 hours, depending on the intensity of use. Regarding functionalities, the product can be connected to the smartphone and brings Alexa’s features directly to the glasses.

The construction of Echo Frames includes speakers close to the ears, which allows the user to “listen discreetly” to Alexa. The product also has a microphone so that the user can send commands to the voice assistant.

According to Amazon, the accessory is also prepared to ensure user privacy. The glasses do not have cameras and the microphone for capturing commands can be turned off by touching the frame.

Alexa on your face

Echo Frames arrive to be an easy and quick way for the user to have contact with Alexa. As exemplified by Amazon, the voice assistant can be used to read content such as cell phone notifications, warn about the weather and play songs or podcasts directly on the glasses.

The glasses can also be used to create reminders or perform actions via voice commands, including answering cell phone calls. If the user has more Alexa-compatible products, such as smart lamps, Echo Frames can be used to manage connected devices.



